Boris Johnson on track for win, with majority on knife edge, odds say
The odds on Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn winning are 2/1 against
11.11.2019
If you listen to bookmakers, the central question in the UK general election is not whether Boris Johnson will win, but by how much.
Johnson is the overwhelming favourite to remain as prime minister after the 12 December poll, according to bookmaker Paddy Power. At 3/1 on to lead the next government, punters would need to bet three pounds to win one pound – effectively meaning the betting firm gives Johnson a 75% chance to keep his job.