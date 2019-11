The mission aims to look at how space could influence food conservation

Two Luxembourg start-ups have sent a number of bottles of Grand Cru red wine from Bordeaux into space as part of a study on the future of food and agriculture on earth.

Thales Alenia Space and Space Cargo Unlimited, both based in the Grand Duchy, have shipped the beverage to the International Space Station, where it will age for 12 months before being returned to Earth.