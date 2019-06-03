  • Weather
global economy

Morgan Stanley sees recession within a year if trade war gets any worse

As the negative effects of the tariffs become more apparent, it may be too late for political action, according to the investment bank

bloomberg
03.06.2019

Investors may still be underestimating the full risk to the global economy from a trade war, even after US stocks capped the worst month of the year.

A recession could begin in as soon as nine months if president Donald Trump pushes to impose 25% tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese exports and China retaliates with its own countermeasures, according to Chetan Ahya, chief economist and global head of economics at Morgan Stanley.

